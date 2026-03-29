Sanwo-Olu celebrates Tinubu’s birthday distributing 20,000 food packs to Lagosians

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has marked the 74th birthday of President Bola Tinubu with the distribution of 20,000 food packs to vulnerable residents across the state, describing it as a gesture of solidarity and shared celebration.

Top government officials, community leaders, and residents gathered for the symbolic ceremony, which also saw food packs delivered to religious centres, including the Chapel of Christ The Light and the Central Mosque in Alausa, ensuring broad reach among diverse groups.

The initiative, according to the governor, was not only to celebrate the President’s birthday but also to provide relief to Lagosians amid prevailing economic realities.

The large-scale distribution took place on Sunday at the De Blue Roof Event Centre in Agidingbi and extended simultaneously to communities across the 20 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State.

In an open letter addressed to residents and read at the event, Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as an “extraordinary leader” whose legacy continues to shape Lagos and Nigeria at large.

He called on citizens to remain steadfast in their support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As you receive this gift box, know that its contents are more than a token of celebration. It represents the united voice of Lagos State, standing firmly with President Bola Tinubu and believing in the Nigeria he is building,” the letter stated.

The governor acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians due to ongoing reforms but expressed optimism that the benefits were beginning to emerge. He urged residents to look ahead with confidence and remain committed to national development efforts.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, Sanwo-Olu credited the President with laying the foundation for the state’s economic growth.

“His visionary leadership transformed Lagos into the economic powerhouse it is today. The institutions he built and the reforms he initiated remain the pillars of our progress,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described the occasion as significant not only for Lagos but for the entire nation.

“It is a special day for Nigeria and for Lagosians. Mr. Governor deemed it important that residents participate in celebrating the President while also benefiting from this initiative,” he said.

Also addressing attendees, Special Adviser on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Tajudeen Afolabi, noted that the distribution reflected the administration’s commitment to welfare and inclusive governance.

“This is a gift of Renewed Hope to Lagosians. It underscores the governor’s dedication to supporting residents while honouring the President,” he said.

Beneficiaries across the state expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely given current economic pressures. Many commended the government for combining celebration with direct support to citizens.

The event concluded with prayers for the nation and for continued strength, wisdom, and good health for President Tinubu as he leads the country.