Sanwo-Olu cautions property owners, developers against contravening planning law

The Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked property owners and developers to desist from embarking on any form of physical development without adherence to processes and procedures outlined by the government to provide habitable structures across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the guidelines set by the government through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and Lagos State Building Control Agency were not to prevent construction but to ensure everyone build structures that would stand the test of time.

He added that these measures were to ensure that the communities remain well structured, organised and become sustainable for generations yet unborn.

The governor, who gave the cautions on Tuesday during the celebration of the 2022 World Habitat Day theme: Mind The Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind, held in Ikeja, said that as his administration provides adequate social infrastructure and enabling environment, the property owners should support the government in compliance with the law.

He noted that the provision of infrastructures and a suitable environment for the built environment were part of his THEMES Agenda which had been critical in maintaining social equilibrium and harmony across the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, the governor said that his administration’s programme had focused on inclusiveness and bridging the social divide across sectors.

Sanwo-Olu said that a number of institutions in the state were purposely created and refocused to address the socio-economic imbalance and champion the even development of Lagos and its people.

” For effective implementation of the development goals, we have remodeled the LAGOS GLOBAL office into a more pertinent Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, piloting broad-based and inclusive application of the ideals of the SDGs across the State. Closely related are the activities of the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs(LASODA), the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment as well as the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency(LASURA), all geared towards closing the social gap and ensuring that no one and place are left behind in our march towards a greater Lagos of world-class cities.”, he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins said that the World Habitat Day theme aimed at directing global attention to the growing inequality and vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by Covid-19, climate change, and conflict, making it a global priority to tackle urban poverty and inequality.

He added that the Administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has boosted the provision of environmentally friendly housing and enhanced the sustainability of the built environment in the State with the approval of the Building Energy Efficiency Code(BEEC), the Green Building initiatives as well as ongoing domestication of the National Building Code and the current move to automate Planning Permit process and other procedures of the Ministry of Physical Planning and its Agencies.

The event also witnessed panel discussion and goodwill messages from the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Olutoyin Ayinde, the Committee working on Lagos Urban Development Policy, and the General Manager, Office of Disability Affairs, Oluwadamilare Ogundairo.

Amongst dignitaries at the event were the Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Abiola Kosegbe, Oba Semiudeen Kasali, Adeboruwa of Igbogbo and White-cap Chiefs from Lagos Island.

