Sanwo-Olu cautions landlords against shooting up rent

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cautioned landlords across the state against the excessive increase in house rents, warning that such arbitrary hikes could worsen the housing challenges faced by residents.

Sanwo-Olu noted that while many aspire to become landlords, it is equally important to ensure that tenants are not unduly burdened, as both parties depend on each other for stability.

He disclosed that the Tenancy Bill currently under consideration by the Lagos State House of Assembly is designed to protect the interests of both tenants and landlords while paving the way for large-scale housing development.

The governor explained that the proposed Tenancy Bill seeks to create a fair framework that allows tenants to “breathe”, without being strangled by excessive rent or unfair treatment, while ensuring landlords continue to receive appropriate returns on their investments.

He expressed appreciation to the Lagos State House of Assembly for its efforts in formulating a law that promotes harmony, accountability, and sustainability in the state’s housing sector.

“We believe this bill will help protect tenants and other users, while also ensuring that landlords are not completely left behind. It is truly meant to safeguard the interests of both tenants and landlords, while paving the way for mass housing development.

“All those naughty issues between landlords and tenants… everyone wants to be a landlord, but you need to have a surviving tenant for that landlord to remain. You must therefore create a clear path where you do not strangle your tenant; let the tenant breathe, so the landlord can continue to receive his rent,” he noted.

The governor made these remarks during the commissioning of the newly constructed Badagry Housing Scheme in Ajara, where he emphasized the need for balance and fairness in the relationship between landlords and tenants.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu expressed delight at the project’s completion, announcing the launch of Phase I, which comprises 420 fully completed housing units now ready for occupation.

The governor noted that over the past six years, his administration has successfully delivered 23 housing estates, providing more than 10,000 homes for residents across all income categories, low, middle, and high, spanning the five divisions of Lagos.

He added that four additional housing schemes are currently underway at various stages of completion, including: the Lagos State Housing Estate, Ibeshe Phase II (192 units); the Egan–Igando Mixed Housing Scheme, Clusters 2 and 3 (587 units); the Epe Housing Scheme, Ita Marun (112 units); and LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase II, Eti-Osa (524 units).

“As we near the end of this administration, our commitment to closing the housing gap remains strong, focusing on smart infrastructure investments that push development beyond just the city center.

“This new estate in Badagry is a testament to our dedication to creating livable communities. It comes fully equipped with modern amenities well-paved roads, a water treatment facility with both overhead and underground storage, an efficient drainage system, secure perimeter fencing, a gatehouse, a sewage treatment plant, ample parking spaces, walkways, and a comprehensive electrification network complete with transformers,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

The governor further announced plans to make the new housing units more affordable through price subsidies, adding that 20 percent of the homes will be reserved for members of the Medical Guild, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (Lagos State Chapter), and other public and private sector unions.

He revealed that public servants would enjoy special rebates as a gesture of appreciation for their dedicated service to the state.

Acknowledging that government alone cannot meet the housing needs of Lagosians, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating enabling policies and regulations that encourage private developers and investors to deliver quality housing.

“I want to encourage our citizens to take advantage of the mortgage services available to help lighten the financial load of home ownership. We will keep strengthening partnerships that make housing more affordable and sustainable for everyone in Lagos.

“I would also like to remind those benefiting from our housing schemes to stick to the terms and conditions of their allotments,” he urged.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to housing development, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, explained that the Ajara Housing Scheme consists of Phases I and II, occupying a total land area of 18.9 hectares.

He noted that Phase I, commissioned today, comprises 35 blocks of 12-unit residential buildings, featuring a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom semi-furnished apartments.

These are equipped with essential facilities such as kitchens, cabinets, light fixtures, and wardrobes.

According to him, the proposed Phase II is designed to include high-rise buildings of up to seven floors, complete with modern amenities, aimed at maximizing the state’s limited land resources through vertical expansion to provide more housing units for Lagos residents.

“The Lagos State Housing Estate, Ajara, with its 420 modern home units, is a bold testament to your vision and the expected deliverables of this administration in realization of the goals set out under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda.

“This goals as encapsulated in the pillar of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy viz-a-viz the overriding strategic resolve to improve physical infrastructure, housing and security, which are all evident in this brandnew estate,” the commissioner stated.