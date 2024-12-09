Sanwo-Olu cautions Lagos landlords against astronomical increases in rents

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to landlords and landowners not to increase house and shop rents across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that increasing property rents after the government provides infrastructure does not represent the motive behind the provision.

The governor appealed on Monday at the inauguration of the 643-metre Abiola/Ajayi/Ogba and Obawole-Iju-Ishaga roads which began on October 24, 2022.

The 643-metre road, including a bridge with slip roads, provides a strategic connection linking a swamp belt, and some people constructed a wooden bridge for people to cross for a fee.

He said his administration’s focus was to ensure the citizens’ quality of life through meaningful projects.

“I want to make an appeal to landlords and landowners: do not increase your rents and land; the essence of the infrastructure built is to bring relief to the people and not burden residents.

“Please do not increase property prices to enable the residents to enjoy the benefits of putting up with years of poor environment. Kabiyesi, please, this bridge is not meant for dropping trash.

“I am committed to addressing longstanding problems of communities, including flooding and commuting,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, the special adviser to the governor on infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said the construction of the bridge and link road demonstrated a commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to start and complete projects for the benefit of the people.

The governor also inaugurated the Alapere pedestrian bridge in Kosofe LGA, which was destroyed by an articulated vehicle in December last year.