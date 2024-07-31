Sanwo-Olu cautions hunger protesters against contravening court orders on locations

Ahead of the protest against policies and programmes of the Federal Government, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned proponents of the demonstration not to contravene the court orders limiting their protest to two locations in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the State Government had received and would implement the court order restricting the demonstration to two places, Peace Park and Gani Fawehinmi Park, both in Ojota.

He, however, sent a strong warning to elements with sinister tendencies who may want to exploit the demonstration to execute their plans.

The governor, who gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja, urged sponsors of the demonstration termed an “End Bad Government” protest, to shelve their plans and embrace dialogue with the Government for their concerns to be resolved.

Sanwo-Olu said there was no need for the protest, stressing that so much was being done by the Government across sectors to alleviate the pains of the citizens and set the country on the path of sustainable prosperity.

The Lagos helmsman queried the need for anyone to protest and the outcome to come from shutting down the economy against the backdrop of various efforts and interventions the Government had made.

He said: “For a few weeks now, the nation has woken up to threats of protests aimed at what the organisers have called “an End to Bad Government” beginning from the first day of August to the 10th day. While the original proponents of the idea of the peaceful protests may have noble intents, some of the narratives it has occasioned about its instrumentality for change of Government by another means other than the one constitutionally provided for are disturbing.

“It is pertinent to ask if the protest is a catalyst for progress the nation requires at this time? Will such a protest suddenly ensure that all of our challenges disappear in 10 days? Will the protest suddenly ensure the prices of foodstuff drop by the 11th day? Will shutting down the economy for 10 days inspire the economic growth we earnestly desire? I hold the strong view that a protest at this time will do none of these things for us as a nation. Rather, it would roll back the modest gains that we have made in various facets of our socio-economic life as a people.”

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the challenges being faced by the country, pointing out that the Government had been addressing them headlong.

The Governor said the new Minimum Wage Bill signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier in the week was a strong signal that the Government had not rested on its oars in alleviating the hardship facing the people.

Student loan programme being implemented, he said, was to relieve indigent parents and students of the financial burden of getting tertiary education. Sanwo-Olu said the granting of Local Governments’ financial autonomy was to guarantee governance efficiency at the grassroots and brings governance closer to the people.

“All that is required now is to be patient for the benefits of the economic recovery policies to blossom. Protests can never achieve in 10 days what carefully crafted economic reforms can achieve in a matter of weeks and months,” the Governor said.

At the State level, Sanwo-Olu listed various interventions and measures initiated by his administration to cushion the effects of hardship on the people. Lagos Government, he said, launched EKOCARES, a social protection initiative under which popular Sunday Discount Markets where residents bought basic foodstuff at 25 percent discount rate were introduced.

He said “Ounje Eko” has brought huge relief to hundreds of homes and millions of vulnerable people. The Governor said the State spent N2 billion monthly to reduce transportation costs by 25 percent across the State-owned transport services, in addition to free delivery for expectant women in all public health facilities.

“To cater to our tertiary institution students, we have increased bursary and scholarship awards to Lagos students to reflect the current economic realities. New entrants into our elementary schools do not pay a dime. Since the beginning of this year, our least workers have been earning more than the new national minimum wage before the Federal Government announced,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the protest organisers not to be used by forces bent on substituting their lawful intentions for violence, stressing that a gathering was all they required to perpetrate their evil acts. He recalled the arsonist attacks on the State during the tragic events that followed the EndSARS protest in 2020, describing the destruction of State’s property and heritage as an “unprecedented war” on Lagos.

The Governor warned those spreading falsehoods and fake news through social media to desist from fueling embers of violence, noting that the consequences of such would be severe.

He said: “No true Lagosian or friend of Lagos will encourage us to go this route again. That is not who we are; that is not our way and style. Let us not allow our city to be plunged into chaos again. Let us work together to build a Lagos that is safe, secure, and prosperous for all. Our strength lies in our unity, and our future depends on our collective efforts to maintain peace and stability.

“We are actively engaging with various stakeholders to find solutions that promote justice, equality, and fairness. It is through constructive dialogue, not destructive protests, that we can achieve meaningful change. Let us show the world that Lagos remains a city of resilience, where the voices of its people are heard and respected through peaceful and lawful means. Let us reject any attempt to throw the State into violence.”