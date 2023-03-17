Sanwo-Olu cautions Elegushi against Oro rituals during poll

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cautioned the traditional ruler of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and other monarchs across the state against using their customary rites to prevent the citizens from performing their fundamental rights in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu urged the traditional rulers to consider their subjects that do not believe in their faith before taking decisions on their traditional rites which could affect their fundamental rights in the state.

The governor, who assured Lagosians, especially the non-indigene, of peaceful elections, stressed that there was no need for fear, as efforts have been made to ensure the adequate safety of Lagosians.

This came hours after Elegushi declared that there would be some customary rites and the exercise could hit into the election period within Ikateland.

While assuring Lagosians of their safety, the governor, in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the security of lives and property in the State remains the priority of the government

Reiterating Freedom of Religion, he advised residents to go about their civic duties as the State Government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during, and after elections.

According to him, anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our State is peaceful and it will remain so even after the election.

