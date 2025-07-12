Sanwo-Olu, Bucknor-Akerele disagree on Lagos LG poll cancellation

The Lagos State former deputy governor, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has demanded the cancellation of the Local Government (LG) conducted across the 57 councils, alleging that the exercise has been marred with irregularities across the state.

Bucknor-Akerele said that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) allegedly adopted strategies that would allow rigging of the exercise in favour of their preferred political party.

It was learnt that the former deputy governor, who served under the Bola Tinubu administration, was referring to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has led the APC members including the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, describe the hitches recorded during the exercise as minor issues that have been corrected by the electoral commission.

While arguing that the electoral commission should be commended for the exercise, they stressed that the process was encouraging considering that the LG election is priority for everyone since it is the government at the grassroots.

On the need for the poll cancellation, Bucknor-Akerele expressed frustration over inability to vote at her polling unit where she had been voting over the years.

She said: “The observation is that there is plan to rig this election because people have not been able to cast their votes in their units. When they got to their units, they were told that they have given them the electoral list for the units.

“I have been to my polling unit and I couldn’t find my name there. The unit that was expected to be infront of the Eko Hotel has been relocated to Ajose Adeogun and I could not find my name on the voter list. I am not the only one affected. Many people have been unable to cast their votes during the stipulated time for the exercise by LASIEC.

“Due to this, I am demanding that the exercise be cancelled completely. This is because there is a clear effort to rig the poll in favour of one party in Lagos. otherwise, why is it that the people have been unable to vote in their units. And why is it that the units have been disrupted”, the former deputy governor added.

Sanwo-Olu, however, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of elections across the State.

After casting his vote at St. Stephens Nursery and Primary School, Polling Unit 006, Ward E3, Okepopo, Lagos Island East LCDA, at exactly 11:10 a.m, Sanwo-Olu commended the electoral officers over their conducts to the electorates.

The Governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, praised LASIEC for the efficient organisation of the polls.

He said: “As you can see, everything is okay here. Voting is ongoing, the officers are on the ground, and I have just performed my civic responsibility. The atmosphere is peaceful, party agents are present, and within three to four minutes, everything is concluded.

“We are glad that we have peaceful weather. We want to commend the effort of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

“There were no shortage of materials. The issue was just about getting people to their polling units. But as of now, the reports indicate that most areas have commenced voting.”

Speaking on the importance of local government in the country’s democratic framework, Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for grassroots administration to function independently in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The Governor also commended the performance of chairmen and councillors across the 57 councils, saying they have aligned with the State’s THEMES+ development agenda and are contributing to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope vision.

He said: “Local government is an important arm of government, and their independence is key. Here in Lagos, many of them are executing impactful projects and competing among themselves in terms of development.

“Our councils have keyed into the THEMES Plus agenda and are running with it, even at the LCDA level. This shows their commitment to service delivery and grassroots development.”