Sanwo-Olu backs Africa gaming stakeholders’ push for global growth

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting Africa’s rapidly evolving gaming industry, describing it as a key driver of innovation, investment, and economic growth across the continent.

Sanwo-Olu said that the sector is undergoing a significant transformation from a fragmented and informal space into a structured, regulated, and globally competitive ecosystem.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the 2026 African Gaming Expo held in Victoria Island on Wednesday, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted that the gaming industry, once operating on the fringes of the formal economy, is now attracting serious policy attention, technological innovation, and investor confidence.

“Not long ago, the gaming sector across much of Africa existed largely at the edges of the formal economy—fragmented, loosely structured and often misunderstood,” he said.

“Today, what was once unsettled is becoming structured, regulated, and globally competitive, and Lagos will continue to show support.”

He highlighted the role of governments in strengthening regulatory frameworks and institutions, while also pointing to technology as a major enabler of transparency and growth within the sector.

According to him, the convergence of gaming with fintech, digital innovation, sports development, and youth engagement positions the industry as a strategic contributor to economic expansion.

“When properly regulated and responsibly managed, gaming has immense potential to generate employment, stimulate investments, and contribute meaningfully to public revenue,” he added.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, Bashir Are, said the expo was designed to integrate Africa more firmly into the global gaming ecosystem while unlocking opportunities across related industries.

He noted that the event has already had a positive impact on Lagos’ economy, boosting tourism, increasing hotel occupancy, and attracting international stakeholders.

“This event goes beyond gaming. It connects fintech, digital innovation, and also showcases local talents to the global market,” Are said.

In his keynote address, Peter Mebert, founder of Merbert Global Launchpad, urged African startups to take advantage of improving infrastructure and talent pools to expand beyond local markets.

Describing gaming as one of the fastest-growing global industries, Mebert emphasized the need for African entrepreneurs to develop strong leadership, deepen market understanding, and adopt strategic expansion models to compete internationally.

He warned, however, that many startups fail due to weak leadership structures, poor expansion strategies, and limited knowledge of foreign markets.

The African Gaming Expo, themed “Africa’s Gaming Market: Frontier to Prominence,” featured high-level discussions on regulatory collaboration, technological advancement, responsible gaming, youth empowerment, and sustainable investment strategies.