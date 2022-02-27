Sanwo-Olu, Ayade, Umayi, 17 others lead APC national convention sub-committees

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for next month, the party has constituted 20 sub-committees to ensure the successful organisation of the gathering in the country.

According to the National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, most of the sub-committees were headed by state governors.

Appointed as leaders of the sub-committees in the documents released on Sunday includes the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Cross Rivers counterpart, Ben Ayade, Ebonyi governor, Dave Umayi, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and others.

The appointment came after the party zoned its national working committee members’ seats to favour regions that have not been allowed to lead the party as well as provide the presidential candidate for the country under APC.

The Central Planning Committee also has the full complement of the 12-man CECPC while the Secretariat Support Committee has a 7-man team, the Accreditation Committee has 41 members even as other committees are made up of 40 members each.

The Screening Committee under the chairmanship of Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State and Barr. Emmanuel Chikwu Emeka as Secretary; the Screening Appeal Committee is headed by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and Shuaibu Aruwa as Secretary and Election Committee would be headed by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, while his Katsina counterpart, Bello Masari, would serve as Election Appeal Committee chairman.

The Legal Committee is headed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, heads Accommodation Committee while Venue/Decoration/Site Servicing Committee has governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as chairman and the Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, leads Transport/Logistics Committee.

Other committees are Media/Publicity with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as chairman, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State heads the Security/Protocol Committee while the Accreditation Committee has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman, Entertainment/Welfare Committee has Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase as chairman and the Medical Sub-committee is headed by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State.

The Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya is to chair Budget Committee, Finance Committee is to be steered by Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State; Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Observers will be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Digital Committee has Kashifu Inuwa as chairman and Convention Legacy and Rapporteur Committee has Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum as chairman.

