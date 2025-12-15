Sanwo-Olu attributes Lagos economic growth to peaceful coexistence

As Lagosians geared up for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked residents to eshew violence and embrace peaceful coexistence, describing peace as the foundation for good governance, effective leadership, and sustained development been experienced in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the true strength of any government to achieve desired goal lies in the peace it constantly fosters among the people.

He advocated this on Sunday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons, an event held at the party’s Secretariat in Ikeja, which brought together party leaders, members, and supporters to celebrate the season

He emphasized that the theme of the event, “Prince of Peace,” serves as a reminder that the true strength of any political party or government lies in the peace it fosters among its people.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, urged Lagosians to reaffirm their commitment to peace, unity, and service to te state and the country.

The event featured several dignitaries, including the Lagos State Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the State Secretary, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, and the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, all of whom participated in reading the lessons, as well as gospel artists.

Sanwo-Olu commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership, describing it as a guiding force for peace and stability within the party and the country, while praising the state party chairman, Cordelius Ojelabi, for fostering unity and keeping members grounded in shared principles.

In addition to praising the APC state chairman, he thanked party members for upholding the values on which the APC is founded, saying they have helped foster harmony and unity.

“For us in Lagos, peace has always been our cornerstone, peace in our communities, within our party, and in our families. This culture has kept Lagos striving and allowed our development to remain steady for 25 years,” Sanwo-Olu added.

He further highlighted that his administration remains dedicated to enhancing security, expanding infrastructure, attracting investment, empowering youth, and protecting the vulnerable.

According to him, these achievements are possible because of the unity and strong leadership within the party and state, stressing that cooperation and shared values have been key to Lagos’ steady progress.

Also speaking, Lagos APC Chairman, Cordelius Ojelabi, urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as the nation approaches the new year, emphasizing that development and progress were possible only when there is harmony.

“What we need in our country today is nothing but unity. It’s peace. Because when there is peace, our leaders will be able to settle down, think about development,” he said.

Ojelabi encouraged citizens to play their part alongside the government in addressing security challenges, stressing collective responsibility and cooperation, and wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.

On his part, Senate Majority Leader, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Michael Bamidele, expressed joy at being part of the APC Christmas Carol and reflected on the true meaning of the season.

He described Christmas as a time to come together, celebrate, and remember the teachings of Jesus Christ. Bamidele drew inspiration from John 11:39, saying that just as Jesus asked for the tomb to be opened to raise the dead, Christians should take away the storms in their lives, symbolic of sins and obstacles, to embrace miracles and greater blessings in the new year.

“Essentially, the God that we’re here to celebrate today is able and willing to perform miracles in our lives and take us to greater heights in the new year,” he said, urging everyone to reflect on their actions and seek guidance in all situations.