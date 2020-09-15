Sanwo-Olu assures LASU, other tertiary institutions minimum wage implementation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has waded into the minimum wage crisis rocking state-owned tertiary institutions since resumption of academics activities after the sudden closure over outbreak of coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu was said to have assured the aggrieved workers that from next month their salary would be paid as stipulated in the new wage regime.

The governor waded into the crisis after a meeting with relevant stakeholders’ on the wage issue that had degenerated to staff embarking on strike to express their grievances over the institution heads continued delay in implementation.

The governor intervention came hours after staff of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin joined their colleagues in Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo that stopped the academic resumption inspite of the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, appeal that they sheathe their sword and come for dialogue.

Sanwo-Olu’s intervention was revealed through a statement made available to The Guild by his Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday.

He appealed to the striking workers to resume work and carry out their functions with the zeal to achieve a more improved education system in the state.

“Following a meeting of relevant stakeholders’ on the agitation for the implementation of the new minimum wage held on Tuesday, 15th September, 2020, it is hereby notified that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has affirmed the state government commitment to paying the new minimum wage consequential adjustments to staff of state-owned tertiary institution with effect from October 2020.

“Government therefore expects that normalcy is sustained as we collectively strive to ensure a guaranteed future for our students and the institutions”.