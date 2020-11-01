Report on Interest
under logo

Buhari approves activities to celebrate Nigeria at 59

The Guild

Lagos may strike out 550 cases over judgement delay

The Guild

Lagos imposes compulsory isolation on Funke Akindele,…

The Guild
News

Sanwo-Olu assures Lagosians post-EndSARS violence recovery plan

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

After violence dimension, looting and destruction of public infrastructures that marred protest against police brutality in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that the ugly incident would only spur his administration toward devising policies aimed at restoring economic prosperity and peace which the state was known for in Nigeria.

He explained that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring the state rise above its recent challenges by initiating and executing people-oriented policies and projects that would fulfill needs and aspirations of the average Lagosian.

 

Details shortly…

 

 

The Guild 1174 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.