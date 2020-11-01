Sanwo-Olu assures Lagosians post-EndSARS violence recovery plan

After violence dimension, looting and destruction of public infrastructures that marred protest against police brutality in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that the ugly incident would only spur his administration toward devising policies aimed at restoring economic prosperity and peace which the state was known for in Nigeria.

He explained that his administration would stop at nothing in ensuring the state rise above its recent challenges by initiating and executing people-oriented policies and projects that would fulfill needs and aspirations of the average Lagosian.

Details shortly…