Sanwo-Olu assures APC victory in Ondo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that All Progressives Council (APC) would win October 10 governorship election in Ondo state with a landslide margin.

Sanwo-Olu said that his confidence in the party’s victory during October 10 governorship election was buoyed by achievements recorded during first tenure of incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The governor, who gave the assurance on Saturday after his inauguration as Chairman, APC National Campaign Council for Ondo gubernatorial election, said that the present administration ensured all strata of the economy got attention.

Addressing other members of the 104 campaign council inaugurated by the party’s Caretaker and Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee at APC’s Secretariat in Abuja, he assured President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership that Ondo would remain within the fold of the party.

In his acceptance speech, the state governor explained that what would differentiate this year’s election with the previous was that results from polling units would exceed what APC polled during Akeredolu’s first election.

“The need for us to do more and because we know that we can do more for the people is the reason ur party is confident of victory at the polls. The party’s confidence is further buoyed by the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in different areas of human endeavours.”

“We know that the people of Ondo state cannot afford to return to retrogressive life after experiencing progressive governance offered by the APC. Therefore, all the 104 members will roll up our sleeves and work hard for the victory that we truly and genuinely deserve.

“On behalf of members of the National Campaign Council, I hereby pledge our commitment, passion and dedication as we take up this national assignment to deliver Ondo state to the APC.”