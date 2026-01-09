Sanwo-Olu approves Neighbourhood personnel recruitment for effective policing

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the recruitment of new officers into the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

As gathered, the officers will help reduce crime rate within Lagos through collaboration with the security agencies, stop crime before escalating and apprehend suspects for prosecution in accordance with the law.

‎The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA).General Manager, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, who confirmed the approval yesterday, assured Lagos residents of improved security services after the recruitment.

Oyekan made this disclosure while addressing stakeholders at the Lagos State Stakeholders’ Engagement and the launch of the School Safety and Security Response Team for public primary schools across the state.

‎According to him, the recruitment drive will significantly strengthen the Agency’s operational capacity and enhance response time to security concerns at the community level.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to creating a safe and conducive environment for learning and community living.

‎The General Manager recalled that the LNSA had earlier introduced the Safer School Initiative, which mandates LNSC officers to ensure the safety and protection of pupils within and around school environments.

He stated that the initiative has yielded positive outcomes, including a drastic reduction in inter-school fights, cult-related activities, and drug peddling among schoolchildren.

‎Oyekan described the renewed focus on school safety as long overdue, stressing that safeguarding children remains a shared responsibility requiring collaboration among government agencies, school authorities, parents, and community stakeholders.

‎Earlier in his remarks, the host of the event and Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for pupils across the state.