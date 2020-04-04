Sanwo-Olu approves free medical services for pregnant women, emergency patients

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved free medical services to certain residents that visit any of the State-owned secondary healthcare facilities during the lockdown.

Sanwo-Olu explained that these residents were those on Emergency and Casualty cases, including registration, laboratory tests, surgeries, and drugs.

Others that will benefit from the gesture are women battling maternity cases including normal delivery and Caesarean Sections.

The governor said: “The Lagos State Government will, for the duration of the restriction on movement, take full responsibility for the medical bills of all patients who fall in the following categories, at all Lagos State-owned secondary healthcare facilities”.

He, however, warned residents flouting the lockdown in the state that the government would not hesitate to arrest and apply necessary sections of the law.

“To the law-abiding residents of Lagos State, I salute you and encourage you to keep being responsible Lagosians. Continue to obey all the directives as issued by the health experts – practice social distancing, shun large gatherings, cover your mouths when coughing or sneezing, and self-isolate and contact a doctor if feeling unwell.

“And to those who insist on flouting our directives and guidelines, who seek to take undue advantage of their fellow Lagosians at this time, and all those whose aim is to undermine the efforts of the various health authorities responsible for keeping us safe, let this strong warning go out: The strong arms of the law will catch up with you sooner than later, and you will be brought to justice swiftly and comprehensively”, he added.