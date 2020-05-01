Sanwo-Olu approves additional life insurance for frontline health workers

By Idowu Abdullahi,

To further boost the morale of health experts in the frontline of the fight against coronavirus, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved two-level insurance for healthworkers to augment four hundred percent earlier increment of their hazard allowance.

He explained that the need to appreciate frontline health and emergency workers, whom he described as heroes, for sacrificing their personal wellbeing for the efforts at combating the coronavirus pandemic had necessitated the gesture.

The Governor said the procurement of additional life and health insurance for all frontline health workers was to cater for the hazard being faced in the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu, while addressing leaders of organised labour unions to commemorate the 2020 Workers’ Day on Friday at the State House in Marina, noted that the procurement brought the health workers insurance to two-level protection in line with the additional approval of increment in the hazard allowance of frontline emergency workers.

“I should also mention that we have put in place additional health and life insurance for all our frontline health workers in the state to ensure that they are adequately insured. This gives them insurance protection on two levels.

As part of the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos, we approved a 400 per cent increment in the Hazard Allowance of Health Officers in the State for the month of April. We have also introduced a COVID-19 Allowance for all our frontline workers, which is a very generous amount that takes cognizance of the heightened risks of the jobs they have to do. All these are intended to appreciate the dedication of all our Health Officers in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration, since inception, had prioritised payment of new minimum wage to workers as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to improving their welfare.

He also dedicated the 2020 Workers Day for their resilience in the fight against the deadly respiratory disease, thus describing the civil servants as engine of the state’s economy.

He said: “It is only fitting that I dedicate this year’s commemoration of the Workers’ Day to celebrating the true heroes of this season, which are the health workers on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19. Since this virus started to ravage our communities and disrupt our lives, these heroes have not just been going to work daily, they have been going to war daily against this unseen enemy.

“Workers across public and private sectors, who are represented by various Labour Unions, are the engine-rooms of our economy, and the nucleus of wealth generation. My administration will always seek harmonious relationship with workers for the progress and prosperity of our State. The prompt approval and payment of the new minimum wage is a proof that we care about the welfare of our workforce.”