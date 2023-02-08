Sanwo-Olu approves 20% salary increase for street sweepers, waste managers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 20 percent salary increment for street sweepers and waste managers, in order to increase their purchasing power and boost their welfare in the state.

Aside from that, Sanwo-Olu has also provided new work tools such as overalls, boots, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that could ease and improve their productivity across Lagos metropolis.

As gathered, the approval was in fulfillment of promises made to the workers during a rally organised by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) in support of the presidential bid of Lagos State former governor, Bola Tinubu.

The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, disclosed the approval during a meeting with the sweepers at LAWMA’s headquarters, Ijora-Olopa, on Wednesday.

Odumboni stated that the approval was an indication that the government was committed to providing the necessary support for the sweepers to carry out their roles efficiently in the state.

The LAWMA boss admonished the sanitation workers to ensure they perform their civic responsibility by voting at the forthcoming elections.

He urged them to spread the word to their neighbourhoods and to exercise their voting rights, adding that the government was counting on them to make their voices heard through their votes.

The LAWMA boss eulogised the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who he said introduced the PSP and street sweeping schemes during his tenure as Lagos State governor, adding that he laid the foundation for effective waste management, which the state is currently benefiting from.

After the announcement, the waste managers promised to cast their votes at the upcoming elections for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates vying for elective seats during the poll, expressing their gratitude to the Lagos State Government for remembering them during this period.

In a statement released Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, Kadiri Folashade, the workers noted that the salary increment and provision of work tools for the sweepers was a positive step towards improving their working conditions and ensuring they have the necessary resources to perform their duties effectively.

According to the statement, It is also a clear indication of the government’s commitment to providing support to the hardworking sanitation workers who perform their duties to sanitise the environment.

“The news of the increased salaries and provision of work tools has been well received by the sweepers and has generated a lot of positive reactions. Many have praised the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led administration for its efforts in improving the lives of the sweepers and for recognising their contribution to the society”.

