Sanwo-Olu approves 13% increase on BRT fares

The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 percent increase in fares across all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) schemes and standard routes, following appeals from public transport operators over rising operational costs.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu granted the approval after regulated public transport operators raised concerns about the sustainability of transit services amid mounting economic pressures.

According to the state government, the fare adjustment is aimed at cushioning the impact of persistent economic challenges affecting public transport operations. The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, disclosed in a statement issued on Monday that the new fares will take effect from March 2, 2026.

The statement noted that the urgency of the review was underscored by persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria’s inflation rate closing at 15.2 percent in 2025, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It further stated that Bus Operating Companies (BOCs) have continued to grapple with rising operational costs, including increased expenses for vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries, particularly following the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

The statement added that operators are investing in the procurement of new, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient buses to improve passenger comfort and promote environmental sustainability.

The government reassured commuters of its commitment to balancing affordability with the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across the state.