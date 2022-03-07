Sanwo-Olu appoints two Vice Chancellors, others for newly established varsities

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed two Vice Chancellors and three other administrative officials for the newly created state-owned universities, as a measure to kick start the institutions operations in the state.

The five administrators for the institutions would be on acting capacity for a duration of three months, pending when substantive heads would be assigned for both institutions which increased the number of the Lagos state-owned universities to three.

The appointment of the Vice chancellors and other administrative head was to ensure that there were no vacuum in the institutions’ leadership and to ensure that peace and stability during the transition period were maintained.

Sanwo-Olu’s decision on the institution was confirmed by his Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who said that the two institutions were Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu and Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe.

Wahab, in a statement released on Monday, disclosed that Prof. Bidemi Okunneye, a Health Education expert and current substantive Provost, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), as the Acting Vice- Chancellor for LASUED and that Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, a PhD holder in Microbiology and current Rector for Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu as the Acting Vice Chancellor for LASUST.

According to the Special Adviser, Prof. Okuneye would be assisted by an Associate Professor and current Provost of Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Nosiru Onibon as Acting Deputy Vice- Chancellor for LASUED .

He added that Dr. Olumide Metilelu, a Chief Lecturer in Hospitality Management Technology would serve as LASUST new Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Academics) while Dr. Gbemavo Godonu, LASPOTECH’s current Deputy Rector (Administration) would serve as the Deputy Vice –Chancellor (Admin) for LASUST.

Wahab further stated that the two Acting Vice –Chancellors and other Management Heads would serve in acting capacities for a period three months effective from 1st of March to 29th May, 2022 pending the appointments of substantive Vice- Chancellors and principal Officers for the institutions.

He added that their appointment was also in compliance with Section 4, subsection (1) (C) and Section 14 Subsection ( 1) ( A) and (B) of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology Law 2021, and Section 8 subsection (1) (C) and (D) of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law, 2021 respectively.

“The appointment of acting Vice-Chancellors and other Management Heads for our new Universities is not only in accordance with the laws establishing them, it will also serve to provide academic and administrative leadership to the whole University , represent the University externally, both within Lagos and the rest of the country.”

The Special Adviser while congratulating the new appointees on their promotion as Acting Vice Chancellor, charged them to consider their appointments as a call to duty.

He also urged them to use their experiences and milestones in their former offices and rich academic pedigrees to put the institutions on a good track.

