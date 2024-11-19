Sanwo-Olu appoints seven directors as Permanent Secretaries

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries and tutors-general in the state’s public service.

The appointees include Oyekan-Ismaila Abosede, who will serve as the Director of Administration and Human Resources in the Public Service Office; Dokunmu Khadijat, appointed as Director of Administration and Human Resources in the Ministry of Establishments and Training; and Ojo Modupe, who becomes the Director of Statistics in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Others were Oyenuga Olanrewaju, appointed as Director and State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice; Yusuff Christiana, who will serve as Director of Education/Principal in Education District III; Hassan Abiodun, as Director of Education/Principal in Education District IV; and Adetola Muyiwa John, designated as the State Auditor General in the Office of the State Auditor General.

The governor’s decision was made known through appointment letters signed by the Head of Service, Bose Agoro.

According to Agoro, the appointees were selected based on their performance in rigorous screening exercises.

He highlighted that the appointments were a recognition of their diligence, intellectual capacity, and commitment to effective service delivery in the state’s public service.

Agoro expressed confidence in their capabilities, wishing them a rewarding and impactful tenure.

He added that the appointments would take effect from Tuesday, November 19, 2024, while deployment details would be announced in due course.