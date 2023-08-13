Sanwo-Olu appoints public relations expert as traditional medicine registrar

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of public affairs expert, Babatunde Adele, as the new Registrar of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB).

Adele who succeeds the former Registrar of LSTMB, Olorunkemi Kadiku was the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment until his present appointment.

The approval of the Appointment of Adele was contained in a Letter seen on Sunday, issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola with the reference number: LGS/HOS/178/XI/91b and dated 12th July, 2023.

The new Registrar of LSTMB is expected to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of his duties in order to justify the confidence and trust reposed in him by the State Government.

Adele had his first and second Degrees from Lagos State University Ojo, Lagos State in Political Science and Masters Degree in Communication Studies respectively and also holds a Certificate in Media and Public Relations from University of Salford, Media City UK, Salford, Manchester.

He is an active member of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and a Fellow, Institute of Professional Managers and Administrator of Nigeria (IPMA).

Born on the 2nd October, 1965, Mr. Babatunde Adele joined the Lagos State Civil Service as an Information Officer II, Grade Level 08 On December 23rd 1994 and was deployed to Ministry of Information & Strategy.

As part of his civil service career, Adele had also worked in the following Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government: Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health: (Lagos State Hospital Management Board), Governor’s Office, (Political & Legislative Power Bureau), New Town Development Authority, Ministry of Establishments and Training, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, among others.

A member of Yoruba Tennis Club and Eko Club, the new Registrar of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board attended several workshops, seminars and symposiums within and outside Lagos.

