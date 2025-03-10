Sanwo-Olu appoints Oki, seven others as permanent secretaries

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, and seven other civil servants to the position of Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Others appointed by the governor alongside the LASBCA boss were, Dr. Abiola Idowu, Aderinsola Olanrewaju, Tajudeen Mahmud, Wasiu, Agbabiaka, Adebayo Olayinka, Ajibike Onigbanjo, and Olanrewaju Bajulaiye.

Sanwo-Olu’s decision to appoint the eight level 17 officers were said to have been based on their performance over the years in their current offices, pushing for the success of his administration agenda, THEMES plus, through policies and programs.

The governor’s decision was made public through a statement released by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

MPRE DETAILS SOON