Sanwo-Olu appoints new rector for LASPOTECH 

By NewsDesk

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Metillelu Olumide Olushola as the Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, in an acting capacity.

He explained that Metillelu, who was the institution’s Deputy Rector (Academics) prior to his new appointment, will serve in an acting capacity for a period of three months, which takes effect from the 1st of June 2020.

The Governor, through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the appointment of Metillelu, followed the expiration of the five-year tenure of Sogunro Samuel Oluyinka as the institution’s Rector on 31st May 2020.

According to him, the office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, has commenced the process for the appointment of a substantive Rector, adding that the screening and clearance of 17 out of the 25 applicants for the position had been done.

Details shortly…