Sanwo-Olu appoints Muri-Okunola, two others as Permanent Secretaries

To avoid a leadership vacuum in Lagos Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed the brother to President Bola Tinubu’s principal secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola’s younger brother, Abdul-Rasheed, as Permanent Secretary.

Before his appointment, Abdul-Rasheed Muri-Okunola was the Director of administration and Human Resources and General Manager, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA).

Aside from him, the governor appointed two others, the Director for Administration & Human Resources and Secretary, Staff Housing & Loans Board, Abdul-Rafiu Fashola, and the Director, State Counsel, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Kaphayah Sarumi, as Permanent Secretary.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, disclosed the appointment on Monday through a statement made available to The Guild.

Agoro expressed confidence in the capabilities and competencies of the new appointees, just as he affirmed recognition of their diligence, commitment, intellectual capacity, and dedication to effective service delivery.

While wishing them a most rewarding and impactful tenure of Office, the Head of Service stated that the appointments shall be with effect from 31st of December, 2024, He also added that their deployment will be announced in due course.