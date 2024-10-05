Sanwo-Olu appoints Giwa as GM Lagos control centre, other

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a emergency manager and safety expert, Femi Giwa, as the General Manager of the State’s Command and Control Centre.

Aside from that, the governor approved the appointment of Dr. Tobi Adekoya as Senior Special Assistant (Administration), in the Lagos State Public Service.

The governor’s decision was made known through appointment letters signed by the Head of Service, Bose Agoro.

Sanwo-Olu, as gathered, appointed Giwa following his contribution to emergency management within the state and abroad which had earned him numerous recognition.

While handling over the appointment letter to him, Agoro stated that Giwa’s appointment was based on his expertise, high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in discharging his duties effectively and efficiently in the Lagos public service.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Head, Public Affairs, Debo Adeniji, the HoS disclosed that prior to Giwa’s appointment, Giwa was Deputy Director and Head, Environmental Services Consultancy Unit, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

“Giwa, over the years has contributed immensely to the development of emergency management at the State, National, Regional and International levels with numerous recognition.

“While wishing him a most rewarding and impactful tenure in office, the Head of Service reaffirmed that his appointment will take effect from Friday, 4th October, 2024”, he added.

On Adekoya, the HoS explained that Adekoya was one of the pioneer Fellows of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA).

Agoro expressed his confidence in the capabilities and competencies of the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant (Administration), to Mr. Governor, stressing that his appointment was in recognition of his impressive track record, diligence, commitment, intellectual capacity and dedication to effective service delivery in the State Public Service.