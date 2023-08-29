Sanwo-Olu appoints former aide as Executive Secretary Jakande Academy

In a bid to avoid vacuum administration, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has a legal expert, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, as the Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA).

Agbaje-Okunade’s appointment came after displaying her competence while serving as the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Development Partnerships and Economic Planning.

The former aide to the governor:s appointment was announced on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office (PSO), Sunkanmi Oyegbola.

In the appointment letter to the new secretary, Sanwo-Olu urged Agbaje-Okunade to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of her duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in her.

Agbaje-Okunade earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from University of Westminster, a postgraduate degree in International Relations and Democratic Politics, and professional certificate in Government from Harvard Extension School. She has other professional certifications in Scholarly Research from Transcontinental University, Circular Economy and Sustainability Strategies from the University of Cambridge, and Policy and Strategic Studies from NIPPS, among other prestigious institutions.

