Sanwo-Olu appoints five LGAs service commission members

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the nomination of a new chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission.

He explained that the commission members had been carefully selected based on their track records, years of excellent service and commitment to development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, through a statement by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that their nomination was in line with provisions of relevant laws in the state and consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of Office of the former Commission Chairman and members.