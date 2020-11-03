Report on Interest
Sanwo-Olu appoints five LGAs service commission members

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the nomination of a new chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission.
He explained that the commission members had been carefully selected based on their track records, years of excellent service and commitment to development of the state.
Sanwo-Olu, through a statement by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that their nomination was in line with provisions of relevant laws in the state and consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of Office of the former Commission Chairman and members.
He noted that the newly nominated commission’s members, whose appointments was subject to confirmation of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had been considered based on their sterling credentials, integrity, and depth of experience in local government administration.
The Governor noted that while Kamal Baiyewu would serve as the commission’s Chairman, Taofeek Adaranijo, Ahmed Seriki, Biodun Orekoya, and Akeem Bamgbola would serve as members.
