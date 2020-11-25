Sanwo-Olu appoints five judicial service commission members

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of new Members of Lagos State Judicial Service Commission.

He explained that the commission members had been carefully selected based on their track records, years of excellent service and commitment to development of the judiciary and state in general.

Sanwo-Olu, through a statement by the state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that their appointment was in line with provisions of relevant laws in the state and consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the former members.

According to him, the new commission members were appointed based on their qualification and depth of experience.

While the state’s Chief Judge would be serving as Chairman of the commission, other new members include Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Supo Ati-John, Bamidele Akinyemi, and Seinde Kareem.