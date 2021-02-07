Sanwo-Olu appoints experienced architect as LASBCA new boss, other

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of an exprienced architect, Gbolahan Oki, as General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA).

Aside from Oki, the governot also appointed Adenike Oyetunde as the Senior Special Assistant on Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD).

Sanwo-Olu said that while Oki’s appointment followed the appointment and redeployment of the erstwhile General Manager of the Agency, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development that took effect from 5th February 2021.

Oyetunde’s appointment was in fulfilment of his promise last year to appoint a Senior Special Assistant, during an interactive session and distribution of various support items to 364 physically-challenged persons at the State House in Marina.

Through a statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the governor noted that both Oki and Oyetunde appointment had based on their steerling leadership qualities and track records in their previous assignments.

He noted that before his present appointment, Arc. Oki – a highly experienced professional, was the Lagos State Chief Resilience Officer, adding that the new general manager had also served at the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency from 2000-2012, among other state Agencies.

While maintaining that the appointee made significant contributions and distinguished himself in all the positions he had held previously, ths governor disclosed that his appointment as GM, LASBCA is with immediate effect.

Similarly, he said the Lagos State Head of Service said the appointment of Adenike Dasola Oyetunde as the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. Governor on Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), stems from the confidence in her capabilities and demonstrated commitment to the rights and well-being of PLWDs.

The HoS explained that she had served as Programme Manager, Ambassador, Volunteer and Fundraiser on Irede Foundation’s Amputees United Initiative since 2018, stressing that Oyetunde had also volunteered since 2014 with Belinda Gates Foundation, a Non-Profit International Organisation in promoting the well-being of persons living with disabilities. Her appointment as SSA, PLWDs is also with immediate effect

Muri-Okunola stated that following the approval of the appointments, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the appointees to focus on improving service quality, adding that the present administration is fully committed to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Lagosians.