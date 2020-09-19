Sanwo-Olu appoints ex-banker as LASACO board director

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has nominated former Keystone Bank Director, Maria Phillips, as a director on board of Lasaco Assurance PLC.

Lasaco Assurance PLC provides life and general insurance services, which includes motor, bond, contractors-all-risk, fire, burglary, aviation, marine, general accident, life, pension schemes, engineering, and oil and gas.

With her appointment, Philips would be replacing former Chairman, Aderinola Disu, on the board of Lasaco Assurance.

Confirming the appointment, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ibile Holdings Limited, Abiodun Amokomowo, said that Philips was appointed after careful consideration of her leadership experience.

Through a letter conveying the governor’s appointment, Amokomowo enjoined the new board chairman to bring her leadership qualities to bare in her new role on the board of the company.

“We write to inform you that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos State has nominated you as a Director to represent Lagos State and replace Mrs. Aderinola Disu as Chairman on the Board of LASACO Assurance Plc. Kindly forward an acceptance letter to us and contact Board of LASACO for further information,” the letter read in part.

