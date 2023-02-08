Sanwo-Olu appoints education expert as LASUED VC

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has okayed appointment of an education expert, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okunneye, as the first Vice-Chancellor for the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe campuses.

Sanwo-Olu’s was said to have approved Lafiaji-Okunneye’s appointment as substantive VC for the newly established school after reports showed that she was the best person to occupy the seat and lead the institution.

The governor’s decision was said to be contained in a letter of appointment signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and was revealed on Wednesday.

Lafiaji-Okunneye’s appointment letter revealed that she would occupy the seat for a single term of five years after which the Don would leave office for her successor.

In the letter, Muri-Okunola urged the new VC to work diligently and selflessly so as to justify the confidence reposed in her by the State Government,

The HoS stressed that the government would be relying on her to deploy expertise garnered over the years to fast-track growth of the new tertiary institution, towards achieving set goals and accelerated development.

According to the letter, “I am happy to convey the approval of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State of your appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) for a single term of Five Years with effect from 1st March, 2022.

“In approving your appointment, the State Government expects you to continue to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of your duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in you by Mr. Governor”.

Speaking on the appointment, the Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, described Lafiaji-Okunneye’s appointment as one that would bring development to the new institution.

Wahab stated that the Don was pick as the first VC for the school in compliance with Section 8, Subsection (1) (C) and (D) of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law 2021.

While congratulating the education expert, Wahab advised Lafiaji-Okunneye to use her vast experience and rich academic pedigree to put the new University on a sound path of excellence.

