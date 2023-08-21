Sanwo-Olu appoints cousin as MD Lagos number plate authority

Amid marginalization claims raised by Muslims on number of cabinet members appointed by the current administration in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed his cousin, Olayanju Cole, as the Managing Director of Lagos State Number Plate Production Authority (LSNPPA).

Cole’s appointment as the successor to Emmanuel Sofela, who led the agency during his administration’s first term in Lagos, was not made public by the governor and his media team considering LSNPPA’s new boss relationship with Sanwo-Olu.

Even the Office of the Head of Service, led by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and that of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was said not to have made the circular containing his appointment public and the SSG did not issue any statement to the media on the appointment.

As gathered, many public servants were not aware that a new Managing Director had been appointed and has resumed office to coordinate activities for the agency saddled with the responsibility of producing number plate for vehicle owners in Lagos.

They only became aware after a video surfaced online with Cole informing the public of his appointment as LSNPPA boss.

After a check on the video by The Guild yesterday, it was revealed that Cole dropped the announcement through his official social media handle, barely two weeks after he resumed office.

According to him, “I’m excited and ready to serve. This was the first day in office as the MD of the Lagos State Number Plate Production Authority (LSNPPA). Let’s celebrate greater heights and achievements from here on”.

Meanwhile, the disclosure has made members of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) especially those that campaigned vigorously for Sanwo-Olu to return for second term during the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Lagos to raise concerns on their fate.

The concerns they raised was that the governor has failed to fulfill all promises made to them again, alloting public offices to friends and associates who were not involved in the campaign exercise, and excluded experts within the party that used their reach with their field to canvass for vote, so as to ensure Sanwo-Olu returns for second term.

The members’ believe earlier was that the governor would adjust his appointment strategy during the second term after the first when promises made to experts that campaigned vigorously for him were not fulfilled.

Some of the members that do not want their name in print claimed that this public office appointment strategy adopted by the governor would aid many APC members to stop supporting his policies and programmes in the state.

Before his appointment by the governor, Cole, who is a Finance, Credit Risk, and Quality Assurance Management professional, was serving as an aide to Sanwo-Olu, with his office inside Lagos House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

In 2019, he was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (Technical) to Sanwo-Olu, and as worked collaboratively with various ministries within the Lagos State Government, often selected as a delegate for top State Government legacy projects by the governor.

Cole, who has over a decade of experience working alongside executive teams of both public and private enterprises across Africa and North America, obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Maryland University College, USA, and a Master’s degree from the same as well as completed certification courses on Leadership and Management from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

The LSNPPA’s new boss is a member of American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers; National Association of Black Accountants, USA; and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, USA.

His expertise in Financial Securitization, Mortgage and Consumer Lending, Risk Management, Debt Instruments, Tax Reporting, Monitoring, and Compliance has earned him awards for outstanding performance at KPMG and CapitalOne Bank, USA.

