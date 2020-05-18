 Sanwo-Olu Appoints certified accountant as audit service commission member

By Idowu Abdullahi,
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a certified accountant Jimoh Akanbi Ibrahim into the state’s Audit Service Commission as member.
Ibrahim, alongside Yakub Ishola Balogun, were the two additional nominees confirmed by the state’s House of Assembly into the commission last week.
Balogun replaced Mr. Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe, who was rejected by the House on Thursday, May 14, while Ibrahim was absent during the event.
Others confirmed by the House included Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr. Emmanuel Sunday Kappo, and Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundim, were confirmed by the Assembly.
While Mrs. Adegbuji-Onikoyi would be the chairperson of the Commission, Mr. Kapo and Mrs. Ojosipe-Ogundimu would serve as members of the Commission.