The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head of Service, to avoid any leadership vacuum in Lagos civil service.

The appointment came hours after a valedictory session was held for Agoro’s predecessor, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as Principal Secretary.

