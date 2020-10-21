Sanwo-Olu apologies over Lekki shooting, suspends govt activities

Hours after military officers attacked EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has apologies over the attack that was said to have claimed lives and left atleast 25 persons with injuries in the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that as a mark of apology, all government activities would be suspended for three days and ordered the lowering of flags at all government establishments in the state within the period.

The governor, who described the military attack as an unfortunate incident, assured that the state government would continue to ensure that every resident and visitors’ lives matter in the state.

Through a statement on his official social media handle over the action after a state broadcast on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu urged the protesters to sheathe their sword as well as ensure normalcy returns to Nigeria’s commercial city.

He said: “There are no excuses for the unfortunate incident that took place last night, and as the Governor, I apologize for every action and inaction. I would like you to know that I am for you, I am with you, and I understand that indeed you’re not happy with the turn of events last night.

“I want to once again, and passionately from the depth of my heart appeal to our teeming youths, to our protesters that you should please give peace a chance. There have been several reported cases of arson, and of destruction of properties this morning.

“We want to plead with parents, we want to appeal to guardians, I want to appeal to our citizens, especially our youths. I feel the pain, and I want to say once again that as your Governor, I will continue to ensure that every life does matter.

