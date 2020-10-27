Report on Interest
Sanwo-Olu announces youths representatives on SARS judicial panel

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced representatives of youths who are to join the state’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigerian Police Force.  

He listed representatives of the youth to include Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, adding that the duo would be joining the panel of inquiry and restitution for victims and also help in investigating the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the announcement on Tuesday, said that the youth’s involvement would further strengthen his administration’s resolve to ensure justice and compensation for victims of police brutality.

Through a post on his social media page, the Governor said that though the panel was initially saddled with investigating gross misconduct and brutality, its scope had been expanded to include investigating Lekki shooting which claimed lives of protesters.

He also urged businesses who had their stores and shops looted and vandalized to report to appropriate authorities for the government to take it up and rendered its support to such businesses.

“Well done to the youths in Lagos for coming together to select Rinu Oduala & Majekodunmi Temitope to join the Lagos Judicial Panel On SARS as part of our commitment to justice and compensation for victims of Police brutality. Proceedings are public, follow @LagosSarsPanel. The scope of the panel has been expanded to cover the Lekki toll incident. Memoranda can be submitted through the panel’s email,” the statement said. 
