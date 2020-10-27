Sanwo-Olu announces youths representatives on SARS judicial panel

He listed representatives of the youth to include Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, adding that the duo would be joining the panel of inquiry and restitution for victims and also help in investigating the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the announcement on Tuesday, said that the youth’s involvement would further strengthen his administration’s resolve to ensure justice and compensation for victims of police brutality.

Through a post on his social media page, the Governor said that though the panel was initially saddled with investigating gross misconduct and brutality, its scope had been expanded to include investigating Lekki shooting which claimed lives of protesters.

He also urged businesses who had their stores and shops looted and vandalized to report to appropriate authorities for the government to take it up and rendered its support to such businesses.