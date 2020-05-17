Sanwo-olu announces recovery of 10 staff from coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that 10 of his staff that tested positive to coronavirus have been discharged from the isolation centers after recovering from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu added that the staff have also returned to their duty post and have been performing their duties with utmost zeal and dedication towards improvement of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this on Sunday during a briefing on the assessment of the ongoing fight against coronavirus in the state, also announced that 15 more patients were also discharged from the isolation centers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Part of my staff that tested positive to coronavirus have been discharged after recovering from the disease in the state. I am happy and excited that they are all back at their duty post discharging their duties effectively”.

On the 15 additional patients that were discharged, the governor hinted that nine of the patients were females and while the six others were males.

“The patients, 9 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 5 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and 1 from Agidingbi Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 623 the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos”, he added.