Sanwo-Olu announces N85,000 payment as Lagos minimum wage

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N85,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the state, as part of measures to ensure better welfare for workers.

Sanwo-Olu’s approval of N85,000 monthly wage for Lagos workers was in line with the federal government’s approval of N70,000 as minimum wage in Nigeria.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday while responding to questions on a popular television show on efforts made by his administration to cushion effects of subsidy removal.

He indicated that plans were on the way to adjust the wage for workers to commiserate with the economic reality.

According to him, “The minimum wage for Lagos is 85,000 today. It’s not a competition, so I’m not going to say we are paying more than some people. It is a function of affordability and capacity.

“We know too well that when people live in Lagos, the state has a premium in terms of cost of living. So, we actually increased our salary earlier this year, and we will continue to do that.

“I want to come back to you in January and say that I’ve been able to increase the minimum wage of Lagos workers to 100,000.

not because I want to make anybody look bad, it’s simply because I want my people to have a living wage and want them to truly believe and to know that their government is working for them

on the count of place we don’t need those kinds of expense”.