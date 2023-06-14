Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconcile during former governor’s 60th birthday party

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reconciled with his immediate predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, ending their over four years rift after the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), denied the former governor second term and replaced him with Sanwo-Olu.

They reconciled publicly during Ambode’s 60th birthday party in Lagos with the former governor promising Sanwo-Olu of his support for the administration to achieve success during its second term.

In a video and pictures obtained by The Guild on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu was seen arriving venue of Ambode’s birthday party with the ex-governor ushering him into the venue for the ceremony.

At the not too elaborate party, the wife of the former governor and many of the aides that served under Ambode’s administration were seen at the venue, to celebrate with him.

Before attending the party, Sanwo-Olu had publicly extolled Ambode’s virtues, a statement that had never been issued before by the governor.

He described Ambode as a seasoned administrator who contributed his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

The governor said Ambode had contributed immensely as a former Accountant-General as well as ex-Governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capacities, especially in the finance sector.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and political associates of my predecessor, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to congratulate him on his 60th birthday.

“Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode dedicated his young and adult life to the service of Lagos State, first as a civil servant and later as the 14th Governor of our dear Lagos State.

“As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos State, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.

“He recorded same achievements as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and as the State’s Accountant General.

“He also made positive and significant impacts in some sectors during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, working for the continuous growth and development of our State.

“I wish former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday and pray that he witnesses many more fruitful years in good health.”

