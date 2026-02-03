Sanwo-Olu aide supports Lagos traders, drivers with N25m

In a move aimed at strengthening grassroot businesses and promoting economic inclusion, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Sola has disbursed N25m in financial support to traders, drivers and other low-income earners across the state.

The intervention delivered through the SEED Empowerment Initiative, benefited 500 carefully selected beneficiaries including artisans, petty traders and transport operators, providing them with start up capital and business support to expand their enterprises, stabilize livelihood and improve economic self-reliance and prevailing economic challenges.

According to him, the philosophical foundation of the SEED Empowerment Initiative is rooted in the belief that economic dignity is essential for social stability.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the special adviser emphasized that beyond statistics and administrative measures, the initiative reflects a leadership deeply attuned to the real-life challenges of the people.

He noted that true governance must go beyond policy formulation and infrastructure provision to address human vulnerability with empathy, fairness, and foresight.

“Consequently, the initiative emerges as a humane and pragmatic response to the daily struggles of low-income earners who, despite remarkable resilience and industriousness, remain largely excluded from formal financial systems and large-scale economic opportunities.

“The selection of beneficiaries was guided by principles of inclusivity, transparency and social justice. Drawn from a wide spectrum of socioeconomic backgrounds, the beneficiaries reflect a deliberate effort to ensure that the intervention transcends occupational, demographic and communal divides.

“This diversity reinforces the initiative’s cardinal objective: to sow economic “seeds” capable of germinating into sustainable livelihoods, irrespective of social status or professional classification,” Giwa stated.

He described that the initiative also aligns seamlessly with the Lagos State Government’s overarching agenda of inclusive growth, poverty reduction and economic diversification. By complementing macro-level development strategies with targeted grassroots interventions,

Giwa added that SEED Empowerment therefore operates not in isolation, but as an integral component of a broader developmental framework aimed at strengthening social cohesion and economic participation.

He reiterated that as Lagos continues to navigate the complexities of urban expansion, demographic pressure and economic transition, the imperative of grassroots empowerment remains incontrovertible.

Giwa added that the SEED Empowerment Initiative offers a compelling blueprint for how targeted financial support driven by empathy, strategic intent and moral clarity can advance sustainable development.