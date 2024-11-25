Sanwo-Olu advocates for decentralized power generation, others

Amid increasing energy demands across Nigeria to boost the economy, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advocated for innovative strategies to address gaps in power supply in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state of the country’s economy and population has put pressure on the current energy production, requiring that governments and other stakeholders collaborate to address Nigeria’s increasing energy demands.

To address this, the governor recommended that the country should shift towards decentralizing power generation and other innovative energy solutions that can bridge the gap between demand and supply.

According to Sanwo-Olu, decentralized power generation can help address the energy challenges facing Nigeria, as the country seeks to bridge the gap between demand and supply while ensuring sustainability and equity.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, made this call during the “Forum for Commissioners for Power and Energy in Nigeria” on Monday in the Victoria Island axis of the state.

While emphasizing the need for Nigeria to rethink and reshape its energy policies, Sanwo-Olu noted that the demand for reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy continues to grow, and leaders must ensure that this demand is met efficiently.

“As the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria’s energy landscape stands at a pivotal juncture; fueled by industrialization, urbanization, and population expansion, our power demand continues to grow. Yet, this growth presents a challenge: how to bridge the gap between demand and supply while ensuring sustainability and equity.”

Highlighting the need for equitable energy access, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the need for inclusive energy solutions that benefit both urban and rural communities.

Additionally, he called on power commissioners across all states to collaborate in addressing declining power issues in the nation, saying together we can chart a path to energy independence, secure reliable power for our industries, and meet global commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

Speaking earlier, a delegate from the Nigeria Governors Forum, Chijioke Chukwu, noted that it was important to discuss issues concerning the electricity sector as they are crucial for the development and progress of our nation, hence the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023.

“The implementation of the Electricity Act is a vital step towards achieving a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy sector in Nigeria. It is a step that will pave the way for economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards for all Nigerians.”

Chijioke, who represented the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdullateef Shittu, expressed delight at the progress made by several states in achieving regulatory oversight of their electricity markets.

He noted that Enugu State had attained complete regulatory oversight of its electricity market, following the end of the transition period.

According to him, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi, Edo, Oyo, and Imo, are also making progress, having received the necessary orders from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to transition towards full regulatory oversight.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resource, Biodun Ogunleye, while addressing stakeholders, emphasized the importance of collaboration and purpose in achieving national energy security and sustainability.

“Let us leverage the immense opportunities before us, from renewable energy integration to regulatory reforms, and ensure alignment in our pursuit of national energy security and sustainability,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Forum of Commissioners for Power and Energy in Nigeria, and Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Cross River State, Eka Williams, called for initiatives that strengthen and encourage investments at the sub-national level.

Williams expressed optimism that the forum’s deliberations would contribute significantly to achieving Nigeria’s energy development goals.

He charged participants to approach discussions with sincerity of purpose, teamwork, and collaboration, stressing that “an injury to one is an injury to all.”

He also commended the Lagos State Government for hosting the event, describing it as a testament to the achievements possible through stakeholder unity.