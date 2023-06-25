Sanwo-Olu advises Nigerian couples on Infertility, other marital issues

The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has advised expectant couples experiencing infertility not to blame anyone for their predicament, rather to approach medical experts to seek for right information and knowledge on the issue.

Sanwo-Olu said that rather than dissipating their strengths on blame game, obtaining the right information from medical experts would aid quick results to their challenges.

The wife of Lagos State Governor gave the advice at the 5th edition of Parah Fertility Conference, with the theme: “Navigating through Infertility in the 21st Century”, held in Lagos yesterday, which was organised by Parah Family Foundation.

She said experts had affirmed that the appropriate way to go about handling the issue of infertility was for the affected families, especially the couples to jointly investigate the cause, with open minds, with a view to work on the solutions together.

“It is noteworthy that this conference has become a credible avenue to bring issues of delayed fertility in our society to the fore, especially in terms of eradicating ignorance, misguided myths, and social stigma associated with it.

“Without knowledge, destruction is imminent, so says the good book of the Lord. Information is key to the transformation of the human mind and this is why it is inspiring that the conference is focused on demystifying the myths about infertility and helping families affected to understand the best way to handle the issues and challenges presented by infertility, particularly in Nigeria.

“The truth remains that there are spiritual, medical, and family-life teachings and approaches that can help a great deal in overcoming infertility”, Sanwo-Olu added.

Earlier, the conference’s convener, Dayo Odukoya, said the rate of infertility and causes were alarming, such that it required continued awareness to enable couples undergoing the challenge to speak out in time, and seek for solution early in marriage rather than leaving it late.

She sought for collaborations with government, agencies, hospitals and individuals to create more platforms where families undergoing infertility could be more comfortable to receive support, guidance and love on their journey to parenthood.

“We call on government to please pay attention to this category of people in our society and create more avenues to accommodate them in government hospitals, through awareness and preliminary fertility investigation. The month of June has been dedicated to creating awareness, showing love and empathising with those affected, we therefore urge us to do so for any family that is undergoing infertility”, she said.

The conference had in attendance dignitaries from not just the medical profession but others from the corporate world.

