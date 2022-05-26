JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun win Lagos, Ogun APC come-back guber tickets

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, have secured a return ticket to contest 2023 gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the states next year after being declared winners of the party’s primaries held in their various states.

Both governors were declared winners of APC governorship primaries held in Lagos and Ogun after polling more votes than their contenders who were only able to garner fewer votes.

During the exercise held simultaneously on Thursday in both states, Sanwo-Olu polled 1,170 votes while the Abiodun was declared Ogun APC candidate after 1,168 delegates picked him as their preferred candidate for the election next year.

Before they were declared winners, there were mild dramas at both venues, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, and MKO Abiola stadia, after some aspirants kicked against the modalities and some were not given the green light by the party to contest the exercise, even after they had paid N50 million for nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

The aggrieved aspirants in Ogun state were Abdulkabir Akinlade and Biyi Otegbeye, who both questioned the credibility of the electoral panel, led by Wale Ohu and the delegate list used for the exercise.

And in Lagos, the other two aspirants for the topmost seat, former commissioner, Wale Oluwo, and a former Permanent Secretary, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, were not cleared for the exercise.

Following the inability of the two aspirants to scale the party’s hurdle, Sanwo-Olu, the over 1,000 delegates cast their vote for the incumbent governor to represent APC in the forthcoming poll.

After over five hours of exercise, Sanwo-Olu, who was declared winner by the Chairman of the five-man electoral committee, Adamu Yuguda, heaped praises on delegates for voting him among the three aspirants as their preferred candidate to content next year’s governorship election would further boost his morale to deliver more dividends of democracy if elected for the second term in Lagos.

“I am grateful to God, the distinguished delegates, and the leadership of the APC for the chance to continue the good work of governance that we have begun in our great state.

“With this resounding victory in the primary election, I am confident that we are united and ready to continue to be a beacon of hope and service to this great state”, he added.

The governor, meanwhile, extended an olive branch to the other aspirants and urged them to join him in the drive to further boost developments across the state.

On the other hand, Abiodun in his acceptance speech, described the election as a victory for the people of the state and promised to continue with a massive turnaround of the state with various infrastructural development.

He appreciated the people of the state for their continuous support and prayers and commended the electoral committee from the national headquarters, saying that they have conducted a free and fair election.

