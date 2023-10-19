Report on Interest
Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote, others bid Williams farewell

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
A Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) member representing Ojo Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Seyi Sowunmi, has reclaimed his seat after the Appeal Court set aside judgement delivered by the Tribunal that nullified his victory at the poll. The Court of Appeal, Lagos dismissed the suit brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Ogunyemi, on the February 25, 2023 election, that Sowunmi was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the elections using LP platform for Ojo Federal Constituency. The judgement was delivered on Thursday by the Appellate Court following an exhaustive and impartial examination of the electoral process, affirming that the declaration made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Sowunmi won the National Assembly election earlier in the year. Sowunmi, while responding to the judgement, described the verdict as landmark and one that reflects the unwavering and overwhelming support he received from electorates during the poll. In a statement made available to newsmen, he said: "On this remarkable Thursday, 19 October 2023, following an exhaustive and impartial examination of the electoral process by the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, the court affirmed my declaration and return as the winner of the National Assembly election for the office of House of Representatives for Ojo Federal Constituency of Lagos. "In affirming my election, the Court of Appeal, Lagos set aside the perverse judgment of the tribunal delivered on 24 August 2023. This landmark victory vividly reflects the unwavering and overwhelming support bestowed upon me by the good people of Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State. "The impartiality and dedication to transparency exhibited by the Court of Appeal stand as a testament to the prevailing will of the people. This resounding victory is a shared achievement, encompassing the voices of every person in Ojo who exercised their democratic rights by participating in the electoral process. Your votes have spoken, and your voices have been heard. Today, democracy spoke, and its voice is resounding loud and clear. "As we embark upon this new chapter of qualitative representation of our good people, the commitments I articulated during the campaign were not mere words; they serve as the guiding principles that will illuminate my tenure. This victory signifies a trust placed in me, and I am resolute in my determination to transform that trust into tangible advancements for our dear constituency. "Looking ahead, I extend a heartfelt appeal to every resident of the Ojo federal constituency. Let us unite in pursuit of our common goals and shared vision. Integrity, accountability, and transparency will be the cornerstones upon which we construct a constituency that flourishes through progress and inclusiveness".

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, led other eminent Nigerians to bid the first indigenous chartered accountant in Nigeria and elder statesman, Akintola Williams, who passed on at age 104.

They were joined by Ogun State former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (retd), cap­tains of industry, bank execu­tives, bishops, priests, family, friends and associates of the deceased both home and abroad.

The colorful funeral service was held on Thursday at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Onikan by the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos.

Speaking at the funeral service, Sanwo-Olu, who described the late Williams as an outstanding Nigerian and big Lagosian, stated that the age spent by the deceased indicated that he was blessed.

He said: “At 104, how well would you describe a man that God first blessed with a long life and for a very long time, good health, and he had shown leadership at all levels? He was an outstanding Nigerian; a man who took his professional colleagues to an enviable level worldwide.

“He was also a lover of God, a churchgoer, and a man who built the altar of a church. He had all of the pillars to tick as a good man. We can only wish the family all the very best.

“To the country, we have lost an outstanding Nigerian and for us in Lagos, we lost a big Lagosian. We will continue to have memories of the hospitable life that he lived. I will miss him personally. I believe he lived a good life.”

Also speaking, Abiodun said the footprint of the late Akintola Williams will remain in the sand of time for many years because of what he stood for during his lifetime.

He said: “Baba (Akintola Williams) was an exceptional Nigerian because the Almighty God granted him the grace to live up to 104 years old. I am not sure we know many Nigerians that lived that long.

“He was a man after God’s heart. He was a big philanthropist and a lover of music. He was a man whose footprint will remain in the sand of time for many years for all that he stood for.

“On behalf of the government and the entire people of Ogun State and my family, we commiserate, congratulate, and celebrate with the members of Baba’s immediate family and friends, the government and people of Lagos State, and of course Nigeria at large. We pray that God Almighty will grant the family and well-wishers the heart to bear the colossal loss.”

In his sermon, the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Makinde, urged family, friends, and associates to immortalise the deceased by supporting the Akintola Williams Centenary Building Project of the Church.

