Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote, others bid Williams farewell

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, led other eminent Nigerians to bid the first indigenous chartered accountant in Nigeria and elder statesman, Akintola Williams, who passed on at age 104.

They were joined by Ogun State former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, founder of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (retd), cap­tains of industry, bank execu­tives, bishops, priests, family, friends and associates of the deceased both home and abroad.

The colorful funeral service was held on Thursday at the Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Onikan by the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos.

Speaking at the funeral service, Sanwo-Olu, who described the late Williams as an outstanding Nigerian and big Lagosian, stated that the age spent by the deceased indicated that he was blessed.

He said: “At 104, how well would you describe a man that God first blessed with a long life and for a very long time, good health, and he had shown leadership at all levels? He was an outstanding Nigerian; a man who took his professional colleagues to an enviable level worldwide.

“He was also a lover of God, a churchgoer, and a man who built the altar of a church. He had all of the pillars to tick as a good man. We can only wish the family all the very best.

“To the country, we have lost an outstanding Nigerian and for us in Lagos, we lost a big Lagosian. We will continue to have memories of the hospitable life that he lived. I will miss him personally. I believe he lived a good life.”

Also speaking, Abiodun said the footprint of the late Akintola Williams will remain in the sand of time for many years because of what he stood for during his lifetime.

He said: “Baba (Akintola Williams) was an exceptional Nigerian because the Almighty God granted him the grace to live up to 104 years old. I am not sure we know many Nigerians that lived that long.

“He was a man after God’s heart. He was a big philanthropist and a lover of music. He was a man whose footprint will remain in the sand of time for many years for all that he stood for.

“On behalf of the government and the entire people of Ogun State and my family, we commiserate, congratulate, and celebrate with the members of Baba’s immediate family and friends, the government and people of Lagos State, and of course Nigeria at large. We pray that God Almighty will grant the family and well-wishers the heart to bear the colossal loss.”

In his sermon, the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Makinde, urged family, friends, and associates to immortalise the deceased by supporting the Akintola Williams Centenary Building Project of the Church.

