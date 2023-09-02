Report on Interest
Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Bago engage Kogi stakeholders ahead 2023 gubernatorial election (PICTURES)

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun and Niger counterparts, Dapo Abiodun, and Mohammed Bago, were reported to have started engaging stakeholders in Kogi state, as a measure to ensure that the All Progressives Congress win the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

This was after they were sworn in by the party’s national chairman, Abdullah Ganduje, as the chairman and co-chairmen of the APC campaign council for the state on Saturday.

They promised to work effectively towards ensuring that the party retain the state during the poll.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

