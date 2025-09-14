Sanusi commends British Govt for promoting tolerance, diversity

The Kano State monarch, Dr. Lamido Sanusi, has commended the British Government promoting tolerance, and diversity, allowing people of different faiths to thrive in peace and harmony in the United Kingdom.

He said the British Government and people have shown the Muslim Ummah what Islam stands for as a religion of peace creating an enabling environment for diversity, tolerance, love, respect, and harmonious coexistence regardless of religion or race.

Sanusi made this assertion yesterday in London at the fundraising event for the Old Kent Road Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center, held at East London Mosque, 82–92 Whitechapel Road, organized by the Muslim Association of Nigeria UK (MAN UK).

The event was both an international conference and a fundraising campaign for the rebuilding of the Old Kent Road Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center with the theme: “The Mosque as a Beacon of Light: Promoting Positive Integration for a Brighter Future.”

Sanusi further stressed:

“We shall continue to appreciate and congratulate the British Government and the people for their tolerance. This mosque project stands as a symbol of hope for the Muslim Ummah and humanity in the heart of London, inspiring generations yet unborn.”

The Emir noted that mosques are not only built for prayers but also for fostering social values, knowledge, and morals that benefit future generations and contribute to a better society where people are reminded of Almighty Allah’s words of peace, love, and harmony.

Sanusi emphasized that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) welcomed Christian brothers and sisters into the mosque. He described the mosque as a place of tolerance and unity where the values of Muslims are preserved. He expressed joy that this mosque is designed to accommodate other purposes such as schools, symposia, a business hub, social programmes, and promote the use of solar power.

He added: “This mosque is built in the true spirit of how the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) enjoined us to build mosques at the heart of communities where people of different nationalities gather together. I have no doubt that this mission of rebuilding the mosque will be achieved, and we shall encourage all those who need to be encouraged to see its completion.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in his address said: “I am very happy and my heart is full of gratitude to our Muslim brothers and sisters for this Old Kent Road Mosque project. I must thank the organisers, the Muslim Association of Nigeria UK (MAN UK), for putting this together.”

Hamzat stressed that over the past three decades, the Old Kent Road Mosque has become not just a place of worship for Nigerian Muslims and other Muslims in London, but also a beacon of hope, unity, and social interaction at the heart of the city.

He described the event as marking thirty years of an institution embodying the true spirit of Islam, fostering community cohesion, nurturing faith, and serving humanity.

The deputy governor noted that the mosque’s role extends beyond prayers to include services such as Islamic counseling, savings advice, youth and elders’ engagement, and educational programmes that nurture the knowledge and values of future generations.

He emphasized that the decision to rebuild and expand the mosque into a modern six-storey facility reflects a grand vision creating more space for spiritual growth and community development. This, he said, represents the global arm of the Muslim Ummah in the United Kingdom, addressing the needs of a growing congregation.

Dr. Hamzat concluded that the project is a testament to Nigerian Muslims in the diaspora and a call for solidarity:

“This is an opportunity for all Muslims to demonstrate unity, charity, and brotherhood in uplifting our faith, spirit, and community.”

The Guest Speaker at the event, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of the Nigerian Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), represented by Dr. Hassan Oloyede, congratulated the Muslim Association of Nigeria UK (MAN UK) for the vision of rebuilding the Old Kent Road Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center in London.

Prof. Oloyede expressed gratitude for the invitation, reaffirming his commitment to the mission and vision of the project. He noted that the mosque is not merely a building of brick and mortar but a profound symbol of faith, identity, and community.

He further stated that the mosque has always served as a premier center for education and knowledge. In the contemporary era, he said, its educational role is more critical than ever, and mosques must reclaim this legacy by establishing structured educational programmes for all ages.

He recommended Quranic and Arabic classes for children, study circles (Halaqas) for youth and adults on Islamic jurisprudence, theology and history, and pre-marital and family counseling workshops. By doing so, he said, the mosque would remain the primary source of authentic religious knowledge, protecting the community from ignorance and misinformation.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chief host and President of the Muslim Association of Nigeria UK (MAN UK), Abdul Jeleel Oladejo, welcomed everyone to the historic gathering.

Oladejo noted that the mosque is not just a structure but a legacy of transformation rebuilding a long-standing center into a modern six-storey multipurpose facility that will serve the community in new and greater ways.

He emphasized that the Old Kent Road Mosque project is about building a future where children can thrive, youths can find purpose, elders feel honored, and the entire community is spiritually and socially uplifted for the sake of Almighty Allah, with benefits in this life and the hereafter.

Other notable speakers at the gathering included Prof. Abdal Hakim Murad, Founder and Dean of the Cambridge Muslim College; Councilor Yasmine Dar, former Lord Mayor of Manchester City Council; Dr. Muhammad Wajid Akhter, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB); Dr. Taofeeq Abdul Salam; Yusuf Kamara; and Ramatalahi Faruq Onikijipa, who all lent their voices in support of this beacon of hope in the cause of Almighty Allah to see the completion of the Mosque before 2026 Ramadan.