Sanusi becomes more popular after dethronement, gains Nigerians’ sympathy

Following the Kano State Government recent action that led to the state’s former Emir, Muhamadu Sanusi, dethronement, there have been series of reactions from the public, mostly against the action, such that have given the embattled Emir more popularity than ever, particularly after the government announced his banishment from Kano.

Apart from the overnight popularity, sea of Nigerians, who believed that the Emir did not deserve the public humiliation being demonstrated by the state government, maintained that Sanusi would overcome the difficult times and that he needs Nigerians’ prayers.

Those who had been exhibiting sympathy towards the Kano former Emir’s situation, upheld that the man should not have been treated in the manner the state government had determined his fate, knowing fully well that Sanusi was an asset to Kano state and Nigeria at large.

From Sanusi’s deposition as Emir of Kano and banishment from the state, concerns of Nigerians, who had threw support behind the former traditional ruler, both online and offline, were that if the former traditional ruler with his level of patriotism for his state and Nigeria as a whole could be removed without due process, it means Nigerian government system would continue failing irrespective of level of literacy.

While ordinary Nigerians described the Kano state government actions towards the former Emir as immature, the political class who believe it is a state affair, maintained some level of decorum except the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who sympathised with Sanusi through an open letter.

For the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the actions of Kano state government was inappropriate and inhumane, just as people across social media platforms have not ceased condemning Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for being too extreme over the matter.

Although, the state government had accused the deposed Emir of being disrespectful to lawful institutions from authorities and that Sanusi was fond of not attending state functions and meetings whenever invitation was being extended to his palace.

Through a statement issued by the state government on the dethronement, it was established that Sanusi was found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano state Emirate Law 2019 and that if it is not checked could destroy good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

The state government claimed that the removal of Sanusi was made after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and that the action was in compliance with part 3 section, 13 of the Kano state Emirate law and order reasons stated above.

“The removal is reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years,”

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section, 13 of the Kano state Emirate law and order reasons stated above”.

But in his response, Sanusi, who refrained from apportioning blames to the state government, expressed appreciation for the six years in which he had ruled as Emir of Kano and stated his belief in God’s supremacy over the affairs of men, saying that incidence of his dethronement was divinely ordained, and that he held no anger in his heart against anyone.

The former traditional leader, who made his speech through a recorded video, assured the public that he had accepted his fate and called on the public to maintain peace and decorum while urging other traditional leaders and palace officials to support whoever emerged as new Emir in his place.

“We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him,”

“They should follow him (the new emir). They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace”.

The release of the video statement further generated more outcry against the Kano state government actions, with several statements of solidarity to Sanusi being released by notable Nigerians decrying the government treatment of the former ruler.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shared mixed feelings concerning incidence of Sanusi’s dethronement, stating that though it was undeserved, it was also good that the traditional ruler had paid price, and that he still held the former Emir in high regard of his person and character.

Obasanjo alluded to the patriotic nature of the deposed Emir and urged him to stay on his chosen path of truth, which the former president maintained was in best interest of the country and all of humanity.

“My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity”.

For foremost journalist, Dele Momodu, the sacking of former Emir of Kano was tinged with traces of infighting, in a decision which he opined was wrong and should not have been taken.

Momodu went on to express his belief that God had big plans in store to turn around the sitation in Sanusi’s favour, and that the former Emir was destined for greater platforms and greater opportunities in the future.

With regards to the person of the former Emir, a northern interest twitter page, Arewa People, lauded Sanusi as a man of modernity who was concerned about development of his people, and described him as one of the finest traditional rulers the country could boast of.

The social media page expressed its unsatisfaction with the Kano government decision, saying that Sanusi had been a popular choice of the people and that the state government had been tampered with the will of the people, who, according to the handle, still wanted Sanusi back as Emir.

“Our hearts remain with one of the finest Traditional ruler. Man of modernity and development. We know they don’t care about us and they don’t like those who care. Exile is not Exit”.

Leading musician, Charles Oputa, also lent his voice to the chorus and described Sanusi as a hero, who’s strength and courage was visible in his unequivocal stance on truth, saying that such qualities were worthy of a great leader that he is.

The political activist urged Nigerians to emulate and follow example of the former Emir, stating that patriotism demands that all be prepared to stand by the truth without fear or favour and that honesty, truth and compassion were admirable qualities through which Nigeria could be placed on path of true development.

According to him, “Why we go fear to raise our voices for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice lying and greed, why? We no wan die, abi? Nobody comes out of this Life, Alive? If all of us fit talk the truth like Sanusi, we for no enter dis One Chance”.

Another leading human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, decried the Kano state government’s move in dethroning the Emir on charges of insurbordination, saying that the governor had no moral right to carry out such an act.

Yesufu recalled that Ganduje had been caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes and said that such act was insubordination to the people and that he, therefore, had no moral or legal justification to sack the Emir.

The same sentiment was shared by journalist and activist, Gimba Kakanda, among many others, who gave opinion that Ganduje should have been put on trial for corruption charges over said video evidence, and raising questions on the governor’s moral right to dethrone the Emir.

In response to his father’s predicament, son to the former Emir, Adam Sanusi, expressed his thanks for the good wishes and positive sentiments which were being bestowed on his father, and urged Sanusi’s supporters to refrain from hurling insults at antagonists, but to maintain peace and orderliness, which were principles by which his father lived.

Adam, while lauding his father as his hero and mentor, stated that the former traditional ruler had his full support, and that his allegiance lay with Sanusi, adding that he intended to follow in the footsteps of his father to uphold truth no mater the consequences.

Speaking of his father, he (Adam) said that, “MSII has said to me “when looking for change don’t look at which position is best for change, but bring positive change in the position you’re in, that’ll take you to the positions that you can make bigger changes.” He is my hero, and so I laugh at this situation knowing he’ll overcome it. Good-luck to the people of Kano/ in Kano you’ll always be in my prayers and In Shaa Allah I’ll one day, like him, take a major part in helping you all with or without a political appointment. Thank you so much again! May Allah bless and guide us all”.

The Guild gathered that positive social sentiments surrounding the deposed 14th Emir of Kano had grown significantly since incidence of his sack among Nigerians at home and in diaspora, with institutions such as the reputable Nnamdi Azikiwe University making announcement that it is set to confer honorary doctorate title on Sanusi at its upcoming 14th convocation ceremony, as well as a viral social media call for him to run for presidency come 2023.

Political organisations were also not been left behind, as bodies such as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) urged Sanusi to challenge the state government’s action in court, saying that the dethronement was in violation of the former Emir’s constitutional rights and that if allowed to slide, would form basis for such continued acts of government in the future.

The coalition, which described Ganduje’s actions as illegal and unconstitutional, expressed its shock at the treatment which had been meted out to a man with the political, traditional and international influence like Sanusi.

CUPP, in a letter released through its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, revealed that it had set aside Three Million Naira as its contribution towards legal fees in event that the embattled traditional leader takes its advice and sues Ganduje to court.

“This amount is an independent contribution to his (Sanusi) legal team to aid redress of these obnoxious barbaric attack on our constitutional democracy and traditional institutions by gang of incompetent and shameless institution destroyers,”

“We will challenge, as a group dedicated to the promotion of democracy, the banishment proclamation in court as such is a direct plot to enslave and hunt out of existence perceived enemies of the state”.