Sannwo-Olu launches children online reading platform 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched ‘Read Aloud Lagos’ an online reading platform for children, saying the platform was to improve the reading culture among children in the state and give them access to more children-based resources.

He explained that the move had become imperative as part of the government measures to keep the children engaged since schools remained closed in the state in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the learning environment.

The Governor, who launched the platform as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day, urged parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards to join the platform online via http://readaloudlagos.com at every noon.

According to him, the Read Aloud Lagos, an initiative of the state government, through the state’s Ministry of Education focuses on encouraging children and their families to read aloud every day for 20 minutes which will help them develop into lifetime readers.

“Reading Aloud is one of the most important things parents can do with their children. Reading aloud builds many important foundational skills, introduces vocabulary, provides a model of fluent, expressive reading, and helps children recognize what reading for pleasure is all about.

“The government also wants to use the initiative as an instructional practice where teachers and caregivers read texts aloud to children. The reader incorporates variations in pitch, tone, pace, volume, pauses, eye contact, questions, and comments to produce a fluent and enjoyable delivery,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, enjoined parents and guardians to pay special attention to their children and wards in ascertaining their mental health status.

He also stressed the need for parents to encourage and empower their children in achieving their dreams with full support and guidance, saying such will set precedents for upright future leaders need to drive the transformation agenda for the country.

“Children are our hope for a brighter future and we must empower them with the values, skills, and opportunities to achieve their dreams.

“This year, #COVID19 has changed the lives of our children. Many of them do not understand why they have to stay at home and not see their friends. As we celebrate #ChildrensDay, let us pay special attention to their mental health, physical capacity, and their important needs.

“Let us encourage and empower them to hold on to their aspirations and dreams because every child has the potential to be the catalyst that transforms our society for the better and this is the point where we sow the seeds for a brighter future generation,” he wrote.