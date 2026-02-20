Sanitation experts push for portable water across Cross River

Amid growing concerns over limited access to safe water and rising public health risks, sanitation experts in Cross River State are urging the government to expand the provision of portable water across the state.

The experts emphasized that strengthening local water infrastructure and ensuring consistent access to clean water are critical not only for public health but also for climate resilience and sustainable development.

The call was made during a three-day strategic advocacy workshop convened by the Nigeria Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), which brought together stakeholders in the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector to develop a coordinated roadmap for improved service delivery in the state.

Participants at the workshop stressed that access to safe and affordable drinking water remains uneven across several local government areas, particularly in rural and riverine communities, where residents depend largely on unsafe sources.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of NEWSAN, Attah Benson, said sustainable access to portable water must be treated as a development priority and backed by stronger domestic financing and accountability mechanisms.

He noted that improved water supply is critical to achieving sanitation targets, reducing water-borne diseases and strengthening community resilience against the impacts of climate change.

According to him, the sector can no longer rely heavily on external funding, urging state actors to increase budgetary allocations and ensure transparent utilisation of available resources.

“Access to safe water is fundamental to public health and human dignity. We must strengthen our systems, enforce policies and mobilise domestic resources to close existing gaps,” he said.

The experts also advocated improved monitoring of water projects, regular maintenance of existing facilities and greater community participation in planning and oversight.

They emphasised the need to integrate WASH priorities into broader state development plans and climate adaptation strategies to ensure long-term sustainability.

Stakeholders at the workshop agreed to intensify advocacy engagements with policymakers in Cross River State, focusing on policy enforcement, improved transparency in fund management and institutionalised social accountability platforms.

They maintained that expanding access to portable water would significantly reduce disease outbreaks, improve school attendance and enhance productivity across communities.