Chelsea goalkeeper, Roberto Sanchez, has moved top of the chart in this season’s most garnered clean sheets in the Premier League after his side’s win over Everton.

Sanchez, who was at level with Arsenal’s David Raya on eight shootouts each, kept his goalpost unscathed during the game against the Merseyside club, but Raya, conceding late to Tolu Arokodare’s header for Wolverhampton Wanderers, meant the Chelsea keeper moved further to nine, currently more than any other of his counterparts in the ongoing campaign.

The goalie who had the goalpost to thank after Everton hit the bar and also some highly resolute masterclass from his defence line, had his eight earlier clean sheets against Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Wolves, and Bournemouth before the Everton game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

He will be hoping to extend his number when the west London club travel for a 12:30pm kick-off match against Newcastle at the St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Aside from Raya on 8, Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson is in third position with 7, Jordan Pickford of Everton on 6 same as Manchester City’s Gianlugi Donnarumma to claim the top five including Sanchez.

The Premier League Golden Glove is bestowed to the goalkeeper with the highest clean sheet in a season. If more than one have the same number of shootouts, the price will be shared between them as it happened last season between Raya and Forest goalkeeper, Matt Sells, who both had 11 shootouts as well as between Man City’s Ederson and Alison, for Liverpool during the 2021/22 season.

The first edition of the award was won by Petr Cech in the 2024/25 season, having gone 24 games without conceding as a Chelsea goalkeeper, a figure still holding the highest in the competition.